Salah, Mane score as Liverpool beat Sheff Utd to go year unbeaten in EPL

African duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were on target for Liverpool as the Reds brushed aside Sheffield United in a Premier League clash at Anfield.

The win for Jurgen Klopp side meant they had gone a whole year without a defeat in the league.

The Premier League leaders also restored their 13 points lead at the top, with 58 points from 20 matches so far.

Liverpool have dropped just two points this season, having been held to a draw once earlier in the season.

Read Also: Aruna Quadri begins 2020 as 18th best player in world

To go the year unbeaten, Liverpool played 37 games without defeat – picking up 101 points in that time – since losing 2-1 to Manchester City on January 3 last year.

In the Anfield clash on Thursday, Andy Robertson set up Salah for a simple close-range finish in just the fourth minute to put the hosts ahead.

Mane sealed the victory in the 64th minute when he finished at second attempt a play-in by Salah.

For Sheffield, the loss was their second successive defeat, but they sit eighth in the table, just two points off fifth.

Join the conversation

Opinions