Salah nets brace as Liverpool win again, climb to third; Spurs lose at Brighton

Mohamed Salah scored twice for Liverpool in their 3-1 victory over West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds, who had gone five league games without a win, bounced back in their last match – against Tottenham – and claimed yet another win today.

Salah was scoring for the first time in seven Premier League games, and his brilliant double at West Ham took Liverpool to third in the table.

The Egyptian opened the scoring in the 57th minute, breaking the deadlock after a frustrating first half. He added the second on 68 minutes as the Jurgen Klopp side cruised.

Roberton Firmino then came off the bench to set up Georginio Wijnaldum for a slick Liverpool third before Craig Dawson scored a consolation for the hosts.

In another Premier League clash on Sunday, Tottenham were defeated by Brighton as they failed to bounc back from their defeat to champions Liverpool.

Brighton won the game 1-0 – their first home league win this season, courtesy of Leandro Trossard’s effort, who side-footed in Pascal Gross’ cutback in the 17th minutes.

Jose Mourinho’s side struggled to create chances late on, with defeat meaning they stay sixth, six points off the top four. Brighton go seven points clear of the relegation zone.

