Salah, Nunez help Liverpool fight back to draw at Fulham

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez were on target for Liverpool in their 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool twice came from behind to salvage a point in the gripping game at the newly-promoted club.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had opened the scoring for the hosts on 32 minutes through a header, before Nunez equalized in the 64th minute.

Fulham restored the lead in the 72nd minute from the penalty spot after Mitrovic was fouled by Virgil van Dijk. Mitrovic converted the kick to seal a brace.

Liverpool would not go home without a fight as Salah equalised from close range after a pass by Nunez just 10 minutes before the whistle.

The Reds could have won it as Jordan Henderson went close to scoring at the end when he hit the bar in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

