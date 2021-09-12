Sports
Salah scores 100th Premier League goal as Liverpool thrash Leeds
Mohamed Salah scored his 100th goal in the Premier League as he helped Liverpool clinch a 3-0 victory over Leeds United on Sunday.
The Egyptian opened the scoring in the 20th minute on a day he was making his 162nd appearance in the English topflight.
Only Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry took fewer games than Mohamed Salah to score 100 Premier League goals.
Fabinho and Sadio Mane were the other goalscorers in the game.
Jurgen Klopp’s side move to 10 points, level at the top, but with a worse goal difference than Manchester United and Chelsea.
More to follow…
