Sports
Salah scores, bags assist as Liverpool beat Aston Villa
Mohamed Salah scored a goal and also bagged an assist to help Liverpool clinch a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day.
The Reds were made to work hard for the victory but they eventually overcame and picked up a third Premier League win in a row.
The defeat was Aston Villa’s first league defeat under new manager, Unai Emery.
Read Also: Everton, Leicester handed home defeats as Premier League returns
Salah opened the scoring in the fifth minute before assisting Virgil van Dijk to double the lead before the break.
The hosts pushed back and halved the deficit on the hour mark through Ollie Watkins, but Stefan Bajcetic took the game past them with his 81st-minute effort.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Liverpool fell to a Carabao Cup fourth round defeat to Manchester City last Thursday, which was their first fixture after the World Cup break.
