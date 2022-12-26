Salah scores, bags assist as Liverpool beat Aston Villa

Mohamed Salah scored a goal and also bagged an assist to help Liverpool clinch a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

The Reds were made to work hard for the victory but they eventually overcame and picked up a third Premier League win in a row.

The defeat was Aston Villa’s first league defeat under new manager, Unai Emery.

Read Also: Everton, Leicester handed home defeats as Premier League returns

Salah opened the scoring in the fifth minute before assisting Virgil van Dijk to double the lead before the break.

The hosts pushed back and halved the deficit on the hour mark through Ollie Watkins, but Stefan Bajcetic took the game past them with his 81st-minute effort.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Liverpool fell to a Carabao Cup fourth round defeat to Manchester City last Thursday, which was their first fixture after the World Cup break.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now