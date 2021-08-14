Salah shines as Liverpool thrash Norwich in Premier League

Mohamed Salah put up a fine performance for Liverpool on Saturday as they thrashed Norwich 3-0 in their first game of the Premier League season.

The Egyptian scored a goal and bagged two assists to help the Reds begin their campaign with a resounding away victory.

Salah set up Diogo Jota to open the scoring in the 26th minute before also setting up Roberto Firmino to double their lead in the 65th minute.

Salah then capped a fine performance with Liverpool’s third goal as he becomes the first player to score on the opening weekend in five consecutive Premier League campaigns.

Recall that Liverpool finished third in the Premier League last season, 17 points behind champions Manchester City.

Their season had been derailed by a terrible mid-season slump as they struggled to cope with an injury crisis in defence.

