Sports
Salah signs new contract with Liverpool to end transfer speculation
Egypt forward, Mohamed Salah has brought speculations concerning his future to an end after he signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool on Friday.
The 30-year-old only had a year left on his previous deal and there had been doubts about whether he would stay.
Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances during his five years at Anfield since moving from Roma.
“I feel great and I am excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone. We are in a good position to fight for everything,” said an elated Salah
The renewal comes as a big boost for the Jurgen Klopp side following the departure of fellow forward Sadio Mane, who joine Bayern Munich last month.
Read Also: Salah to stay at Liverpool next season, Mane to decide future after Champions League final
Salah has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time at Anfield.
He has also won or shared three Premier League Golden Boots and been named the PFA player of the year twice while with Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Liverpool won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in the just-concluded season, but were in the running for a quadruple until the final week of the season.
The Reds could not beat Manchester City to the Premier League title, and also lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...