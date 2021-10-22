Sports
Salah wants to spend rest of football career with Liverpool
Egypt forward, Mohamed Salah has expressed his desire to spend the rest of his footballing career with Premier League side, Liverpool.
The Reds star nicknamed ‘The Egyptian King’ by fans has scored 137 goals in 214 games for Liverpool since 2017.
Salah moved to the Antield club on a £34m deal from Serie A side, AS Roma in that year.
He has been in great form this season, bagging 12 goals already.
The 29-year-old’s current Liverpool deal runs out at the end of next season, but he says he would love to continue till the end of his career.
“It doesn’t depend on me, but if you asked me I would love to stay until the last day of my football [career]. It’s not in my hands, it depends on what the club wants,” Salah told Sky Sports.
“At the moment I can’t see myself ever playing against Liverpool. It’s hard, I don’t want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad.”
Salah started his career with Al Mokawloon in his homeland and had spells at Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina and Roma before joining the Reds.
Liverpool are up against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday with Salah looking to score in a 10th consecutive game for his side.
