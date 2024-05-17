Sale of mandatory E-tags takes effect at Nigerian airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the sale of E-tags, which will permit entry into the 24 Federal airports in Nigeria.

The sale, which is set to commence today, May 17, was announced in a statement by FAAN on Friday

It will be recalled that the FEC meetings held on Monday and Tuesday resulted in the approval of 21 policies and projects aimed at boosting the economy, facilitating investments, and promoting the ease of doing business in the country.

Among these policies, the FEC approved a mandate that all users of federal airports across the country must pay tolls at the gates before gaining access, with no exceptions. This policy will apply to everyone, including the President and Vice President.

According to the FAAN announcement, the sale of E-tags aligns with a presidential directive approved in the latest Federal Executive Council meeting, which mandates that all users of federal airports across the country must pay tolls at the gates.

FAAN, in its statement, noted that motorists who do not have E-tags will have the option to pay cash at the access gates before entry to the airport, meaning defaulting drivers will be shut out.

The statement also provided the locations and contact information for obtaining E-tags at the international airports in Lagos and Abuja.

The announcement reads: “At Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, the public can obtain E-tags at the Office of the Head of Department of Commercial Operations, Terminal 1, 5th floor, or by calling 08033713796 or 08023546030.

“At Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, E-tags can be obtained at the HOD Commercial Office at the General Aviation Terminal, or by calling 08034633527 or 08137561615.”

