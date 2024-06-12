Salihu Lukman finally resigns from APC

A former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, Salihu Lukman, has resigned from the party.

Lukman, who confirmed his resignation in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, said he took the decision due to the lack of internal democracy in APC.

The former Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has been critical of the party since last year.

Lukman had last week challenged the country’s opposition parties and other stakeholders in the Nigerian project to come together and vote out the APC-led federal government in the 2027 general election over poor performance.

The statement read: “Given all this, it is possible to remain in APC if at all President Tinubu will allow internal reform in the party to return it to its founding vision, which as it is, is very remote. But my reality now in the party is that my membership has been rendered useless and there is no need for me to continue to impose myself.

“I have therefore gone back to the trenches and will try to work with all committed Nigerians who agree and subscribe to the goal of actively campaigning for the survival and development of democracy in Nigeria.

“We must grow our democracy to the point whereby elected representatives at all levels are accountable to the party and it is possible for Nigerians represented by various interests to develop strong relationships with political parties and elected governments based on which policies of governments can be made to reflect wider interests of Nigerians.

“I am confident that a strong democracy with functional political parties is possible in Nigeria. I am also confident that in our lifetime we can produce governments that are truly capable of making the lives of Nigerians better. I don’t expect party leaders will agree with my decision. I believe that eventually, we will be united will all party leaders and other Nigerians who are committed to developing Nigerian democracy.”

