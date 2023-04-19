Salihu Lukman writes Adamu, demands APC NEC meeting within 7 days

The National Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, Salihu Lukman, has asked the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to deliberate on the smooth transition of power to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, within one week.

Lukman, who made the call in an open letter addressed to the APC chairman in Abuja, threatened to approach the courts to enforce compliance with provisions of the party’s constitution if Adamu fails to convene the meeting within the period.

The duo have been at loggerhead since last year.

Lukman had accused the chairman of reducing the APC National Working Committee (NWC) members to a mere rubber stamp to get important decisions approved.

He said: “I make this an open letter because it is about campaigning to return the APC to its foundation, which requires that we mobilise all like-minded party leaders and members in this crusade to restore constitutional order in the APC.

“As a person, I have concluded that everything must be done to compel you to respect the constitution of our party and manage its affairs based on the requirements of our constitution and not your personal discretion.

“Therefore, by this open letter, I am serving you notice of one week from today, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, to take all the appropriate steps required to convene a NEC meeting before May 29, 2023, wherein all the issues bordering on the management of smooth transition between the outgoing government of President Buhari and the incoming government of President Asiwaju Tinubu can be considered.

“If by the end of this one-week notice, no action is taken to convene a NEC meeting as the first step to restoring constitutional order in APC, I will not hesitate to take further actions, including approaching our courts to enforce compliance with the provisions of our party’s constitution under your leadership.

“Like I have argued in my letter to you of December 26, 2022, on the subject ‘Democracy and Accountability: Concerns about State of Affairs of APC,’ being a party that is committed to enthroning progressive politics as the pillars of developing our democracy and moving our nation forward, these issues should be urgently addressed. The inability to address these issues would continue to undermine our electoral viability.

“The current NWC under your leadership should stop acting as a Trojan Horse programmed to destroy our party. Only compliance with and respect for our constitution by allowing all our superior organs, notably NEC, National Caucus, and NAC, to function and take decisions accordingly, which should be binding on all party leaders and members can secure our party. This is not negotiable!”

