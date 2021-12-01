Salisu Yusuf returns to Kano Pillars as technical adviser 12yrs after

Nigeria Professional Football League side, Kano Pillars have unveiled Super Eagles assistant coach, Salisu Yusuf as their new technical adviser.

The move is ahead of the start of the 2021/22 NPFL season.

Salisu is making a return to the Pyramid City outfit 12 years after his last stint with the club.

The gaffer took charge of the Sai Masu Gida for the first time in the 2007/08 campaign and led them to their first title.

He returned for a second stint in 2010 and helped the club qualify for the CAF Champions League.

Salisu would later go on to coach the Super Eagles team B, as an assistant to Eagles boss Gernot Rohr, before facing suspension following an allegation of bribery.

Speaking at the unveiling, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje represented by his deputy governor Nasir Yusuf Gawuna mandated him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the development of the team.

“Salisu D-Black is highly experienced, having coached the Super Eagles National Team,we have confidence with him at the helm of affairs,he will return the club to its rightful place in the Nigerian and African Continent Football Ganduje…this is your home therefore you are welcome back,” Ganduje said

