Sallah Day Tragedy: Gunmen attack Sokoto village, kill 10, abduct scores

At least 10 people have been confirmed killed while scores of others were abducted when gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked a village in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Sunday morning as Muslim faithful prepared to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

Eyewitnesses say the gunmen stormed the Tudun Doki village at about 1:30 am on Sallah day and began shooting sporadically in different directions, forcing the villagers to flee into nearby forests to escape being mowed down.

The Sokoto State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Rufa’i, who confirmed the attack in a brief statement, however, said six bodies have been retrieved so far, adding that the police have yet to ascertain the number of abducted persons.

The PPRO further promised to release a more detailed statement as the police command has despatched a crack team to the community to go after the criminals.

