Metro
Sallah Day Tragedy: Gunmen attack Sokoto village, kill 10, abduct scores
At least 10 people have been confirmed killed while scores of others were abducted when gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked a village in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Sunday morning as Muslim faithful prepared to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.
Eyewitnesses say the gunmen stormed the Tudun Doki village at about 1:30 am on Sallah day and began shooting sporadically in different directions, forcing the villagers to flee into nearby forests to escape being mowed down.
READ ALSO:Sallah: APC urges prayers for Nigeria’s unity, security, progress
The Sokoto State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Rufa’i, who confirmed the attack in a brief statement, however, said six bodies have been retrieved so far, adding that the police have yet to ascertain the number of abducted persons.
The PPRO further promised to release a more detailed statement as the police command has despatched a crack team to the community to go after the criminals.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...