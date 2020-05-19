SALLAH: Kano to deploy Sharia police to mosques to ensure compliance to COVID-19 directives

The Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led government of Kano State has said it would deploy the state’s Sharia Police to places of worship during Sallah.

The lockdown in Kano as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state was on Monday extended by the Federal Government for another two weeks.

However, the state has announced that mosques would be opened during Sallah to allow for prayers.

To ensure people comply to the coronavirus safety protocols by all the Jumaat mosques that would open on Sallah day, the government said Sharia police would be on ground to do that.

According to the state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, the officers would make sure worshippers wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

He added that before worshippers would be allowed to enter the mosques, they would use hand sanitisers, while the vicinity of the building must be clean.

In a statement after a crucial meeting with the lsmamic scholars on Monday night, Garba said after series of meetings with key health experts, the Ulama and other stakeholders, the state government adopted some measures that would further bring relief to the populace with the partial lift on the lockdown on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10:00am and 2:00pm with a total relief of 12 hours per week as earlier recommended by the Presidential Task Force.

Garba said Governor Ganduje had directed the state Hisbah Board to hold meetings with Imams and deploy its personnel to Friday (Jumu’at Mosques) across the state to ensure that worshippers comply with personal hygiene through maintaining social distancing, hand washing with soap, use of hand sanitizers and face masks.

The commissioner also said government considered it convenient to allow the conduct of Eid Prayers on the Sallah day in all the five Emirates in the state for which restriction of movement has been lifted from 6:00am to 2:00pm under strict observance of safety and prevention protocols.

