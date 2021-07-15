News
SALLAH: Nigerian govt declares Tuesday, Wednesday as public holiday
The Federal Government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday next week as a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.
The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated all Muslim faithful and Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on the Sallah celebration.
Aregbesola said: “I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment.
READ ALSO: Ex-Gov Yari donates 400 cows to Zamfara APC members for Sallah
“These mainly are bandits in the North West and North Central, insurgents in the North East, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic agitators, and sundry criminals in other parts of the country.
“The President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is committed to the security of lives and property of every Nigerian, empowering the citizens for successful living, the provisions of social investments programmes and adequate security in the schools, especially with the spate of innocent school children being targets of kidnapping.”
