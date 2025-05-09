Sam Mbakwe Airport launches first-ever international flight after major overhaul

History will be made today as the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri welcomes its first international flight—more than 30 years after it was originally commissioned.

This milestone comes on the heels of a comprehensive overhaul of the airport’s runway and facilities, spearheaded by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Sharing the development with journalists in Owerri on Thursday, the Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, said the event would be witnessed by a high-profile audience.

“Top dignitaries, including political and religious leaders and captains of industry, will be in Owerri that day to witness the maiden international flight from the airport,” he announced.

As part of the landmark occasion, this year’s Hajj pilgrims from Imo State will depart directly from Owerri, marking a significant shift in how international travel is conducted in the state.

“Christian pilgrims will be airlifted to the Holy Land from the airport next month,” Emelumba added, indicating that the facility is set to become a hub for both faith-based and commercial international travel.

The Commissioner emphasized the strategic impact of the upgrade, noting that residents would no longer need to travel to other cities to board international flights.

He praised the governor’s vision, stating, “The upgrade of the runway and the provision of night landing facilities at the airport were part of a deliberate effort by Uzodimma to boost the state’s economy.”

Emelumba also highlighted the potential benefits for both investors and the diaspora community, now that the airport has achieved international status.

“Now that the Imo airport is open to international flights, it would make it easier for investors from around the world to access the state for business,” he said. “The Imo diaspora community would now be more confident about returning home for festivities, without the ordeal of passing through other airports.”

