Sambo briefs Buhari on Niger Republic election

Former Vice President Namadi Sambo on Thursday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the just concluded presidential and parliamentary elections in the Republic of Niger.

Sambo is the leader of the ECOWAS Electoral Observation Mission for the December 27 elections in the landlocked West African nation.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement, said Buhari praised the outgoing Niger Republic President, Mahamadou Issoufou, and the citizens of the country for the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.

He said Issoufou deserved commendation for the smooth of the elections.

President Buhari said: “I have been very, very impressed by what I have been seeing and hearing. I will call to congratulate him. Issoufou is going home with honour and grace. All is well that ends well.”

Although the president expressed happiness at the peaceful conduct of the elections in Niger Republic, he decried violence reported in other countries in the sub-region.

He described as very impressive the work of the ECOWAS Mission to the Niger Republic.

In his remarks, Sambo described the Niger Republic elections as “successful, free, and fair.”

He said: The elections went well. No incident had created an alarm.”

