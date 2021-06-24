Entertainment
Samklef slams Seun Kuti for making snide remarks about Wizkid’s Grammy win
Nigerian music producer, Samklef has called out Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s son, Seun Kuti for making snide remarks about Wzkid’s Grammy Award victory.
Earlier, Seun Kuti took to his Instagram platform to undermine Wizkid’s Grammy success. According to Kuti, there are only four Nigerians who have officially been nominated for a Grammy, hence, Wizkid’s recognition does not matter.
The post immediately caused an outburst among supporters of the 30-year-old singer, Wizkid on social media.
Music producer, Samklef who worked with Wizkid on his first project, Superstar has now taken to his Instagram page to caution Seun Kuti for his controversial perspective.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote;
“Seun you need to calm down .. person get nomination but no win and another person get nomination by music video and win .. to win Grammys no be beans regardless of how you win … a win is a win. FELA DID NOT TEACH U TO REBEL AGAINST THE YOUNG ONES. Practice what u preach. Is this how u want be a president or run a party. Fela wept”
READ ALSO: SAMKLEF TO MUSICIANS: There’s a lot of ‘juju’ in the industry, be careful!
In another post, Samklef shared a photo of Wizkid’s Grammy award plaque. He stated that Wizkid is the ‘King’ of his generation, hence, he should be respected.
Samklef posted;
“U can’t take the crown from a King head.
Wizkid is bless from divine.. oil of Grace running down from the head and overflowing.. if you no like go hug transformer.. I hate injustice and jealousy .. Sam Klef aka king solomon”
On Sunday, March 14, Wizkid had received a Grammy award for his contribution on Beyonce’s 2019 single, ‘Brown Skin Girl’ off the album, Lion King: The Gift.
By Adekunle Fajana
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....