Samklef slams Seun Kuti for making snide remarks about Wizkid’s Grammy win

Nigerian music producer, Samklef has called out Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s son, Seun Kuti for making snide remarks about Wzkid’s Grammy Award victory.

Earlier, Seun Kuti took to his Instagram platform to undermine Wizkid’s Grammy success. According to Kuti, there are only four Nigerians who have officially been nominated for a Grammy, hence, Wizkid’s recognition does not matter.

The post immediately caused an outburst among supporters of the 30-year-old singer, Wizkid on social media.

Music producer, Samklef who worked with Wizkid on his first project, Superstar has now taken to his Instagram page to caution Seun Kuti for his controversial perspective.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote;

“Seun you need to calm down .. person get nomination but no win and another person get nomination by music video and win .. to win Grammys no be beans regardless of how you win … a win is a win. FELA DID NOT TEACH U TO REBEL AGAINST THE YOUNG ONES. Practice what u preach. Is this how u want be a president or run a party. Fela wept”

READ ALSO: SAMKLEF TO MUSICIANS: There’s a lot of ‘juju’ in the industry, be careful!

In another post, Samklef shared a photo of Wizkid’s Grammy award plaque. He stated that Wizkid is the ‘King’ of his generation, hence, he should be respected.

Samklef posted;

“U can’t take the crown from a King head.

Wizkid is bless from divine.. oil of Grace running down from the head and overflowing.. if you no like go hug transformer.. I hate injustice and jealousy .. Sam Klef aka king solomon”

On Sunday, March 14, Wizkid had received a Grammy award for his contribution on Beyonce’s 2019 single, ‘Brown Skin Girl’ off the album, Lion King: The Gift.

By Adekunle Fajana

Join the conversation

Opinions