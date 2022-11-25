Sammie OKposo: Nigerian celebrities pay tribute to late gospel artiste

A renowned Nigerian gospel singer-songwriter, Sammie Okposo, died in Lagos on Friday.

The late artiste, according to reports, slumped and died in a Lagos hospital.

The popular Christian musician who recently concluded his annual Sammie Okposo Praise Party (SOPP) in London, United Kingdom, has been in the hospital receiving treatment for heart conditions since he returned to the country.

He was said to have been recuperating but his health deteriorated on Friday morning leading to his death.

Household names in the country’s entertainment industry including Richard Mofe-Damijo, Helen Paul, Omoni Oboli, Woli Arole, Dele Momodu, and many others have expressed sadness over the death of the celebrated singer.

Many of them recollected with nostalgia the moments they shared with the deceased.

Here are their reactions:

Woli Arole wrote on Instagram, “May the Lord comfort “The Okposo Family”. RIP Sammie Okposo. 😭😭💔💔”

Omoni Oboli:

“Just a couple of weeks ago in the United States, we hung out. Even when you were feeling sleepy, and practically falling asleep, you refused to leave Ufuoma and I. We gisted till early hours of the morning, laughed till our sides were sore! Sing with the angels bro Sammie 😇 🕊️

Arrrrrrrrrrrgggggghhhhhh I don’t want to be mourning! God!!!

Pls, darling Jesus. Have mercy Lord”

In another post, she wrote:

“This is the last memory we created together Sammie 😇🕊️

“When we love, we love genuinely without reservations! Love you big bro ❤️

“We laughed! We teased! We drove out and we picked some nuts teasing I must eat your money in this lifetime 😫.

“Ufuoma kept teasing she must collect the shoes you had on! We ate suya, jollof rice, gisted and laughed far into the night. Maybe if we had known it would be our last meeting with you…what would we have done differently cos it was an absolutely beautiful day.

“May God give the family, friends and indeed the whole nation and beyond the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“Dear Lord, please we don’t want to mourn anymore 🙏🏾”

Dele Momodu:

“It is always so sad to hear sad news about a loved one. SAMMIE OKPOSO (left) and I have come a long way and we shared many fond memories… I’m still too devastated to say much for now… He was one of the greatest Gospel Singers on Planet Earth.

“Now, I have lost a very dear brother who endlessly showered me with love. In the middle of this picture taken decades ago was JAIYE ABODERIN whose death shook the world in 2004… May their beautiful souls rest in peace”

Helen Paul wrote: “Good night Sir Sammie. #painfull #exit #RIP”

Richard Mofe-Damijo:

“This was exactly a month ago in the US. We spent 2 weeks together and fellowshipped as men. Ate, drank and, as I’m known to do, teased you. Toks or Jedi, would drive you to me and we would spend the entire day together. Made plans for the new year… yet here I’m struggling and looking for words to capture our relationship.

“Sam Okpoooo as only me can call you, this was not the plan o. This one pain me enter blood.

My Prayers are with your family as you Rest in power, peace and praise.”

Empress Njamah:

“Sammy why? Why ohhhhh, answer me. This cut is too DEEP, so many questions that needs answers after calling to pray for me on my birthday you didn’t tell me it was the last time we will speak. REST IN PEACE @sammieokposo”

Okposo’s colleague, Nathaniel Bassey, said:

“News of Our Brother’s passing, Minister Sammy Okposo, hit me really hard this morning. Still dazed.

“Pray God’s comfort and strength for the immediate family, friends and colleagues.”

