Samson Omale wins YPP governorship ticket in Kogi

A medical doctor, Samson Omale, on Monday, emerged as the Young Progressive Party (YPP) governorship candidate in Kogi State.

Omale, who was the only aspirant, was unanimously affirmed and adopted as the party’s governorship candidate in the primary election held in Lokoja.

The exercise was witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

The YPP Primary Election Committee Chairman, Dr. David Komolafe, said Omale was duly screened and certified to participate in the primary election.

He added that a total of 184 delegates from all the 21 local government areas of the state were accredited to vote in the election in line with the party’s constitution.

The chairman, who is also the YPP secretary in the state, said the other aspirant, Mrs. Funmilayo Olumodeji, voluntarily stepped down for Omale earlier in the day.

“Therefore, Omale, has been unanimously elected unopposed by the delegates since the other aspirant has stepped down,” he said.

