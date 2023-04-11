Samsung, Ferrari Sign MOU in South Korea. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Samsung Display, Ferrari Sign MOU in South Korea



At its campus in Asan, Korea, Samsung Display and Ferrari signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tuesday to work together to create a display solution that would be used in Ferrari’s upcoming vehicles.

JS Choi, President and CEO of Samsung Display, and Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, confirmed the partnership in a joint statement.

According to the statement, the partnership is set to develop the latest display solution to be implemented on Ferrari’s next-generation cars.

Samsung Display Co., Ltd. bills itself as an industry leader in providing cutting-edge display solutions around the world.

At CES 2023, Samsung Display debuted the New Digital Cockpit, which has a 34-inch panel with a thin bezel and bending technology that, when used in driving mode, provides a 700R curvature.

“Through this strategic partnership with Samsung Display for the dedicated development of bespoke OLED technology display solutions, we will make a significant step forwards in the digital environment of our next-generation models,” said Vigna.

Tech Trivia: What comes before the @ symbol in an email address?

A. Domain name

B. Username

C. Password

D. Protocol

Answer: see end of post

Read also:Tech-backed HR startup, Xobin, unveils AI feature to aid talent assessment

2. Southern Korean authorities fine Google $32m

South Korea’s authorities have fined Google $31.88 million for blocking the release of mobile video games on a competitor’s platform.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) stated on Tuesday that Google, by requiring video game developers to exclusively release their titles on Google Play in exchange for providing in-app exposure between June 2016 and April 2018, increased its market dominance and harmed the revenue and platform value of the local app market One Store.

A Google spokesperson while also confirming the fine said in a statement that the tech giant will review the decision of the Korean authorities.

“Google makes substantial investments in the success of developers, and we respectfully disagree with the KFTC’s conclusions,” the spokesperson said.

The KFTC claimed the move against the U.S. technology giant is part of efforts by the government to ensure fair markets.

Trivia Answer: Username

An email address is a unique identifier for an email account. It is used to both send and receive email messages over the Internet.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now