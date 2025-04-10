Samsung to launch AI companion robot which can engage in natural conversational interactions

South Korean multinational major appliance and consumer electronics corporation Samsung is set to launch its AI companion robot, which can engage in natural conversational interactions.

The robot named Ballie will be able to roam around the house and have “natural, conversational interactions” with you to assist you with tasks like reminding you to do things, saying “you look beautiful,” and suggesting different clothes.

Although Samsung’s statement lacks the majority of the technical information, Ballie can see and hear you and travel freely across the house.

The AI companion robot represents a significant advancement in consumer robotics and AI integration since it claims to have natural, conversational interactions.

The sophisticated natural language processing models that power the robot may be comparable to or coupled with LLMs like ChatGPT.

The capability would enable the robot to comprehend and react contextually, sustain conversations over time, and modify its tone and demeanor in accordance with user preferences.

