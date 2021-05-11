Samuel 'Spiff' Ajibola leaving TV show, The Johnsons, after over a decade | Ripples Nigeria

Samuel Ajibola who has been playing the character, Spiff in the popular TV series, The Johnsons has confirmed that he is leaving the show after featuring for a decade.

He made this statement on a social media platform on Monday, May 10.

Read what he shared on Instagram;

“For about 10 years now, I have sacrificed my time, dedicated my life as well as the God given creativity within me to serving the Spiff character on ‘The Johnsons’ television series, which for me has fulfilled its purpose in bringing entertainment, happiness and joy to the African continent,” the actor said.

On the reason for his exit, Ajibola revealed that it was in a bid to discover newer opportunities for growth.

By Adekunle Fajana

