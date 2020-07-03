Sane wants ‘many trophies’ with Bayern after signing five-year contract

German international, Leroy Sane says he hopes to win as many trophies as possible with his new team, Bayern Munich.

Sane, who joined the Bundesliga champions from Manchester City for an initial fee of about £44.7m, has just signed a five-year contract to keep him at the club till the 2025 season.

“I want to win as many trophies as possible with Bayern, and the Champions League is the top priority,” he said.

Sane was a key part of the City team that won a domestic treble last year, but has been injured for much of this season, making just one appearance in the Premier League this term.

In 135 appearances for the Pep Guardiola side, the 24-year-old scored 39 goals and made 45 assists.

Sane joined City from Schalke in 2016 for £37m and won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

