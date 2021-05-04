Sani begs Miyetti Allah groups to help rescue abducted Kaduna students | Ripples Nigeria

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has made a passionate appeal to various Fulani herder groups like the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, to help in securing the release of students of the College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in Kaduna State, who were kidnapped on March 11.

Sani who took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to make the call, said the “men who chose the path of indifference” would never be pitied by the future, as the pains of the parents of the students were unimaginable.

“I have privately appealed to the leaders of MACBAN & Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and I’m publicly appealing to them to humanly & privately intercede to secure the release of the abducted students,” Sani wrote.

In another tweet, the Senator posted:

“The future will have no pity for those men…. who took the path of indifference!

“The protest by parents of the kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry at the NASS today is justified.

“The pains and anguish of having your children in the hands of bandits for 55 days is unimaginable. We live in times of nights of tragedies and mornings of sorrows,” he added.

