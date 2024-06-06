Sani lauds Kaduna Assembly efforts to recover funds allegedly looted by El-Rufai

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has commended the State Assembly for their efforts in recovering funds allegedly looted by immediate past Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and other top officials in his government.

Sani who was reacting to the adoption of a report on Wednesday by an ad-hoc committee of the Kaduna State House of Assembly demanding to probe El’Rufai’s governance of the state from May 2015 to May 2023, lauded the Assembly on what he described as their diligent work in addressing financial misappropriation within the state during the El-Rufai years.

According to the committee report, most of the loans obtained under the El-Rufai’s administration were not used for the purpose for which they were obtained, while in some cases, due process was not followed in securing the loans.

Sani who bared his mind in a post on his X handle on Thursday, said the Assembly did due diligence and congratulated them on their progress while emphasising the importance of recovering stolen funds from corrupt individuals.

“The Kaduna Assembly has done a good job. I wish to congratulate them. The next step is to ensure the recovery of our stolen money from those leeches and vultures,” he wrote.

“Kaduna State was simply plundered by fraudulent technocrats, thieving consultants and contractors domiciled in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

“For anyone who cared to go through that published report, I don’t know what “serving with integrity means”.

“Kaduna was a victim of two types of banditry; the one in our forests and the one in the government house. They left behind estates and malls for their children and left behind a mountain of debt for the children of the poor,” Sani added.

