Sanusi backs naira redesign, says ‘looted funds’ now useless

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido, has declared his support for the currency redesign initiated by the apex bank and urged Nigerians to support the policy.

In a post on his social media handle on Monday, Sanusi urged ordinary Nigerians to be wary of politicians who were unhappy that their looted funds had become useless due to the redesign of N200, N500, and N1000 notes.

The former Emir of Kano revealed that the policy has been in the pipeline for over 10 years.

He said: “This policy (naira redesign policy) has been underway for more than 10 years. And Nigeria is ripe for the policy since we have ways of transaction apart from physical currency (bank notes or coins).

“My second advice is that Nigerians should be careful with what politicians say. Politicians will suffer more from the policy, not ordinary Nigerians. They spend four years looting public funds and torturing their people, yet when another election round comes, they bring the money to buy votes and security apparatus and INEC officials; and sponsor thugs to destabilize the election process.

“The policy would reduce the rigging and similar activities during elections. If you want to give an INEC official, a police officer, or a judge some money, send it via banks where it can easily be identified.”

Sanusi urged Nigerians to embrace the policy and vote for the right candidates in the elections

“Nigerians should welcome this new policy as it will give them a chance to vote for whom they like, not those who can hire thugs or buy votes during elections.

“In the past, those with the highest loot were the ones to rig their way to power. Now even if someone stashed some money, it is useless as the notes have been changed,” he concluded.

