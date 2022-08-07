Sanusi charges Nigerian youths to hold leaders accountable

The former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on Sunday urged youths in Nigeria to hold the country’s leaders accountable for their actions.

Sanusi made the call during the premiere of a movie on his life history in Lagos.

He said: “As citizens of this country, the future is in our hands; if care is not taken, there will be no country for the youths with the way this country is heading.

“If the ministers, the commissioners, the governors, and the local government chairmen did their jobs as they should, Nigeria will be better for it.

“Ask questions, clarify issues and don’t sweep issues under the carpet.

“Often times, I am criticised for publicly speaking against government policies, but what most people don’t know is the fact that I speak with these government officials privately sometimes for months or years before I go public.”

Sanusi had during the week decried the current state of Nigeria’s economy, claiming that it was in a worse shape than it was in 2015.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria also criticised the current administration over its poor handling of the country’s economy and security challenges.

