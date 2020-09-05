Sanusi denies interest in 2023 polls, says he has no interest in politics

Former Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammed Sanusi, has denied any interest in the next general elections slated for the year 2023, stating that he harbours no interest in politics.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor however said in an interview with Arise TV on Friday that instead, he would be heading for the Oxford University in the United Kingdom next month as a visiting fellow at the institution’s African Studies Department.

“People have been talking to me about politics when I was in the CBN. I have never had an interest in partisan politics,” he said during the interview”.

He added: “The nature of my family is that we consider ourselves the leaders of the poorer people and you know politics can be very divisive. All I can say is that this not an objective for me.”

According to him, service to the nation shouldn’t be through only politics.

He also recalled how he “started off as an academic and after just two years, I completed my masters and went into banking for some reasons. I have been a banker, a regulator, and an emir.

“I can’t see the future, so I will take life as it goes.

“I am in no hurry. I see my life as a life of service but I just don’t think that public service is limited to elected office, and any opportunity I have to serve, I will take as long as it is a role I think I am capable of delivering. But I have no immediate plans to go into politics,” Sanusi added.

