Sanusi emerges as new leader of Tijanniyah sect in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

Deposed Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II, has been pronounced as the new leader of the Tijjaniyya Sufi order in Nigeria.

The appointment was announced at the annual event marking the birthday of the sect’s leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass, held in Sokoto State, on Saturday, March 13.

Since the death of Sheikh Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu in 2018, the sect has not appointed any leader.

Read also: FG can’t remain ‘Father Christmas’, Sanusi backs removal of fuel subsidy

Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi I, Sanusi’s late grandfather, was a leader of the sect at some point.

The governors of Sokoto and Zamfara states, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Bello Matawalle, and a prominent leader of the sect, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, were among the invited dignitaries.

Adherents of Tijjianiyya who were in their thousands offered special prayers for peace, unity and stability in the country.

The prayer session was led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi and leader of Majma’u Ahbab Rasul Li Shehu Nyass, Alhaji Dahiru Abubakar.

Join the conversation

Opinions