Sanusi gives reason everyone should accept his reinstatement as Emir of Kano

In his first public address since his reinstatement as the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II emphasized his belief in God’s preordained plan.

Speaking during Friday prayers at the Kofar Kudu Central Mosque, Sanusi asserted that all events, including his own return to the throne, were part of Allah’s will.

“Whoever believes that Allah alone gives everything must take the decision of Allah wholeheartedly,” Sanusi declared, and urged the congregation to maintain unwavering faith and accept both positive and negative experiences as preordained by God.

Sanusi’s comments come amidst ongoing tensions following his controversial removal and recent reinstatement. He highlighted the importance of steadfast faith during challenging times, stating, “Whoever did not accept destiny is from Allah, his belief is not complete.”

Sanusi II was reinstated as the 16th Emir of Kano by the state Governor, Abba Yusuf, who noted that Sanusi’s reappointment was “based on his competence, credibility and popularity.”

He had initially ruled as the 14th Emir but was deposed in 2020 when he had a fallout with the former state governor and present National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje.

