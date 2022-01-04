Connect with us

Sanusi Lamido’s wife urges current Miss Nigeria speak on insecurity in north

Maryam Sanusi, the wife of former Emir of Kano and CBN governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has urged the current Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko to use her status to speak about the insecurity wrecking Northern states in Nigeria.

In the open letter, Mrs. Sanusi said Garko who emerged the 44th Miss Nigeria in December 2021, should use her beauty for a good cause.

Read also: Miss Nigeria, Garko, replies critics

According to her, Shatu should lend her voice to call for an end to the lawlessness happening in the North.

Read the open letter below.

Opinions

