Sanusi returns as Emir of Kano four years after dethronement

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Thursday signed the amended Emirates Council bill in the state.

The bill which was passed by the Kano State House of Assembly earlier on Thursday dissolved the Emirate Council and sacked the five Emirs appointed by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Yusuf also approved the return of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

Sanusi was dethroned on March 9, 2020, over alleged disrespect of the former governor.

The state government, thereafter, appointed Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano.

The abrogated Kano State Emirates Council Law 2019 signed by Ganduje created five Emirates – Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye.

The new law states that all offices created under the repealed law have been dissolved, and district heads appointed or elevated under the law are to revert to their former positions.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs will now oversee all transitional arrangements, including how to deal with the assets and liabilities of the abolished Emirates and the new structures created under the repealed Principal Law dated 5th December 2019.

Similarly, all the affected Emirs of the five Emirates have been directed to handover properties in their possession to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

