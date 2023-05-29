Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun sworn in for second term as governors

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, took the oath of office for his second term as governor.

Also in Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, was been sworn in for a second term.

In Lagos, the Oath of Office was administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kazeem Alogba, signaling the beginning of the governor’s second term of four years.

Sanwo-Olu was declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election having polled 762,134 votes, while his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, polled 312,329 votes.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olajide Adediran, came third with 62,449 votes.

In nearby Ogun State, at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Kuto, Abeokuta, the Chief Justice of the state, Mosunmola Dipeolu, administered the oath of office to Governor Abiodun and his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

Ladi Adebutu, a candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, was defeated by the governor on March 18 in the state’s governorship election, giving the incumbent a victory for a second term.

Adebutu, however, has filed a lawsuit before the election tribunal contesting Abiodun and the APC’s victory.

