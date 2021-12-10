Sanwo-Olu admonishes Lagos pupils to shun cultism, report bullying

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has advised students not to bully their fellow students, or join cults.

Sanwo-Olu, who offered the advice, on Friday, during the inauguration of projects at Lagos Model College, Igbokuta in Imota Local Council Development Area (LCDA), stressed that bullying, and cultism must be eradicated in schools in the State.

The Governor was reacting to the death of a Sylvester Oromoni, the 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, who recently died from injuries allegedly sustained from bullying by his fellow students.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu breaks silence on demise of 12-yr-old Dowen College pupil

The Governor directed that issues on bullying in the schools should be reported to school authorities.

He said: “As I want to encourage you today I also want to admonish you; I want to say as a father and as your governor that I do not want to have students that will be condoning bullying or cultism in your school.

”You will have to renounce your membership if you belong to any and stay away from this kind of act.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now