Sanwo-Olu appoints 11th rector for LASPOTECH

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Oluremi Nurudeen Olaleye as the 11th Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).

This announcement was contained in a press statement on Monday, titled ‘LASG appoints new rector for Lagos State Polytechnic’, signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Office of the Special Adviser on Education to the Lagos State Governor, Omolase Yejide.

According to Yejide, the appointment was sequel to an interview conducted by the institution’s Governing Council and subsequent recommendation.

The appointment is said for a five-year single term and takes effect from December 1, 2020 adding that the tenure of the Acting Rector, Olumide Olusola Metilelu, expires on the same day.

The announcement has put an end to many weeks of lobbying and high wired politicking among 11 candidates who were recently interviewed by the Institution’s Appointment and Promotion Commitee (A&PC), a relevant organ of the school’s governing council.

Olaleye is currently the Chief Lecturer, Microbiology Unit of the Biological Sciences Department.

The PhD holder is an expert in water, sanitation and hygiene researches.

