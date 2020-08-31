Sanwo-Olu appoints Odumboni as LAWMA chief

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday approved the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

The state’s Head of Service, Akeem Muri- Okunola, who disclosed this in a statement, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

Before his new appointment, Odumboni was the Executive Director, Business Development, at LAWMA.

He said: “The appointment, which takes immediate effect, is consequent upon the resignation of the erstwhile Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, from 19th August, 2020, for personal reasons.”

“Odumboni’s appointment showed Mr. Governor’s confidence in his capabilities and demonstrated the administration’s commitment to quality service delivery, considering particularly Odumboni’s contributions to the growth of LAWMA as part of its Management in his previous position.”

