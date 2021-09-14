Politics
Sanwo-Olu appoints seven new permanent secretaries in Lagos (SEE LIST)
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of seven new Permanent Secretaries in the state.
The Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the new permanent secretaries were among the Directors that took part in last year’s screening exercise conducted by the government for officials in the state’s public service.
The screening exercise took place from November to December 2020.
The new permanent secretaries are:
· Bolarinwa Kikelomo – Director Establishments, Office of Establishment & Training.
· Emokpae Olatokunbo – Director Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture.
· Oke-Osanyintolu Zainab Oluwatoyin – Director Pharmaceutical Services, Ministry of Health.
· Sanusi Rukayat Alake – Director Administration & Human Resource, Debt Management Office.
READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu appoints ex-Accountant-General, 12 others as members of LASU governing council
· Abolaji Abayomi – Director of Education, Lagos State Technical & Vocational Education Board.
· Salami Olubukola – Executive Secretary, Judicial Service Commission
· Femi Daramola – General Manager, Public Works Corporation, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.
According to Muri-Okunola, the new permanent secretaries possess the qualities, competence, and experience required to serve in the state’s public service.
He revealed that the appointees would be deployed to their new stations in due course.
