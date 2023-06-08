News
Sanwo-Olu appoints SSG, Chief of Staff in Lagos
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
The state’s Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said the governor also re-appointed Mr. Tayo Ayinde as the Chief of Staff and Gboyega Shoyanwo the Deputy Chief of Staff.
The duo were first appointed by Sanwo-Olu in May 2019.
The statement read: “Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, an erudite, experienced Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria has over three decades of experience at the Bar.
“She is an astute business, human, and economic resources manager who has a great passion for excellence. Before her present appointment, Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin was a Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), a position in which she had served since November 2020.
“These are the first set of appointments made by Mr. Governor during his second term in office. The appointments take effect from Thursday, 8 June 2023.”
