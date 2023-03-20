Sanwo-Olu approves 20% salary increase for civil servants in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday approved a 20 percent salary increase for civil servants in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gbenga Akosile, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle.

The salary review, according to Akosile, covers workers in mainstream public service, local government areas, and local council development areas (LCDAs) as well as the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

He added that the review would be backdated to January 1 this year.

The governor took the decision a few hours after he was re-elected for a second term in office.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in the early hours of Monday declared Sanwo-Olu as the winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

He polled 762,134 votes to edge out his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, who scored 312,329 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Abdul-azeez Adediran, ended in third position with 62,449 votes.

Akosile wrote: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, today, approves a 20 percent increase in the salaries of civil servants in the mainstream public service, Local Government Areas & Local Council Dev Areas as well as SUBEB.

“The new salary structure takes effect from January 1, 2023.”

