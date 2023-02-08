News
Sanwo-Olu approves 50% cut in BRT, LAGRIDE fares in Lagos
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a 50 percent reduction on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) fares.
The governor, who announced the development during a media briefing at the Lagos House in Marina on Wednesday, said he had also approved a 50 percent reduction for fares on the LAGRIDE taxi scheme, First Mile and Last Mile buses, and Lagos Ferry Services.
He added that the reduction in the state-owned transport system would take effect in the next seven days.
The move, according to him, was aimed at cushioning the effects of the Federal Government’s policies on Nigerians.
The state government approved a 100 percent increase in BRT fares in 2021.
READ ALSO: Lagos PDP faults Sanwo-Olu for approving increase of BRT fare
Sanwo-Olu said: “A 50 percent cut in fares on all our BRT buses, LAGRIDE taxi scheme, First Mile and Last Mile buses, and Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY).
“This will take effect from tomorrow for the next seven days. We will push out more Cowrie Cards to enable more Lagosians to get on board our services.
“I have also directed that food banks be set up in various parts of the state to cater to the vulnerable. We will distribute foodstuff to various communities henceforth.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...