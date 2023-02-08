Sanwo-Olu approves 50% cut in BRT, LAGRIDE fares in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a 50 percent reduction on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) fares.

The governor, who announced the development during a media briefing at the Lagos House in Marina on Wednesday, said he had also approved a 50 percent reduction for fares on the LAGRIDE taxi scheme, First Mile and Last Mile buses, and Lagos Ferry Services.

He added that the reduction in the state-owned transport system would take effect in the next seven days.

The move, according to him, was aimed at cushioning the effects of the Federal Government’s policies on Nigerians.

The state government approved a 100 percent increase in BRT fares in 2021.

Sanwo-Olu said: “A 50 percent cut in fares on all our BRT buses, LAGRIDE taxi scheme, First Mile and Last Mile buses, and Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY).

“This will take effect from tomorrow for the next seven days. We will push out more Cowrie Cards to enable more Lagosians to get on board our services.

“I have also directed that food banks be set up in various parts of the state to cater to the vulnerable. We will distribute foodstuff to various communities henceforth.”

