Sanwo-Olu approves N100 increase in BRT fares

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a N100 increase in bus fares for all Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Standard Routes.

The Assistant Director, Corporate Communication, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Kolawole Ojelabi, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He said the increase was to sustain the operations of regulated bus services in the state.

The increase, according to him, will take effect from July 13.

The spokesman said: “The increase, which will come into effect on July 13, is aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the BRT and standard route schemes.

“These measures are indispensable in the current global economic and environmental reality to ensure the sustainability of the BRI operation.

“With the increase, a bus ride from Ikorodu – TBS will now cost N600 from N500 while Berger to Ajah is now N700, up from N600.

“Oshodi to Abule Egba will cost N450 from N350 and Abule-Egba-CMS-Obalende will attract a fare of N600.”

Ojelabi said the operations of the transport scheme had been hampered recently by rising cost of inputs required for sustainable service delivery.

He added: “In view of the economic situation, the government is also providing support for the Bus Operating Companies in view of the continuous increase in fuel price.

“This is to ensure that the increase to the passenger is kept to a minimum, the increase in fares notwithstanding.”

