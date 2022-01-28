Metro
Sanwo-Olu assures Lagos to have two working rail lines by Sept
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured that the expected rail lines currently being constructed will be operational by September 2022.
The governor disclosed this on Friday as a guest on Channels Tv.
According to him, work was ongoing to ensure all terminals and trains are ready and tickets will be on sale.
He however noted that should for issues of security the trains were not active by the first quarter of 2023, the train would be fully operational by end of September.
“We are committed to building an efficient transportation plan for Lagos. The Blue Line which started in 2010 is a 27.5 kilometres rail project that will run from Okokomaiko to Marina. First phase is completed.”
“While the Red Link is a 37-kilometre rail project that will link Marina on Lagos Island to Agbado on the mainland which we started from scratch.”
On the fares, Sanwo Olu assured that tickets would be in the mold of the BRT buses and will be around N200 per ride.
“Our fares will not be more than N200 and will be cheaper than regular BRT. Because for it to be accessible affordability is critical so we understand this.”
