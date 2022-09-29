Sanwo-Olu bans RTEAN in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has suspended the activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Alausa, Ikeja.

He said a 35-man committee had been set up to take over the union’s activities in the state.

READ ALSO: 12 injured as NURTW and RTEAN clash over ticket price

The decision, according to Giwa, followed the outbreak of violence in Ojo and Lagos Island areas of the state on Wednesday.

The statement read: “In a bid to fulfil one of the cardinal objectives of the T.H.E.M.E.S developmental agenda of the present administration in Lagos State as it relates to Security and Good Governance, under Traffic Management and Transportation, the Lagos State Government has suspended all activities of RTEAN with immediate effect.”

RTEAN is a rival group to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The two unions had engaged in violent clashes in Lagos in the last few years.

