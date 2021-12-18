Sanwo-Olu charges religious leaders to engage followers in fight against insecurity

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has implored religious leaders to aid the government’s fight against insecurity via engagements with their followers.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark at the 6th Biennial conference of NASRUL-LAHI-L-FAITH SOCIETY (NASFAT) held on Friday at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque Multipurpose Hall, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Governor who spoke on the theme, “Security and Good Governance: Imperative for Faith based Organisations’’ noted that the current security situation in the country was a collective responsibility of all Nigerians.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, noted that though security was the concern of government, it required the support of citizenry to provide the partnership upon which the security apparatus was built.

Sanwo-Olu added that the continuous weaponisation of religion, ethnicity and other areas of differences must stop to build a united and peaceful nation.

“Religious leaders must engage with their followers as they listen to them more. They should endeavor to lead their followers in the right path.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu admonishes Lagos pupils to shun cultism, report bullying

“As leaders of faith based organisations, it is essential to always feed the hearts of the Ummah with words from Holy Quran which will always prompt them to act and live in obedience to Almighty Allah,” he said.

The governor noted that though the state and federal governments had committed a lot of funds to security, the re-examination of the people’s values would ensure a secured nation.

He urged Nigerians to join in efforts to fix the nation so as to make the country conducive for the younger generation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now