Sanwo-Olu charges youths to believe in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday urged Nigerian youths to believe in the country.

The governor made the call when he hosted 60 students from public and private schools on “Independence Day Conversation with Nigeria’s Future Diamonds” at the Lagos House, Marina.

He said: “For you to be what you want to be, you must believe in this country, believe in yourself, because you are the future leaders.

“I want you to know that the future is about all of you. The future is for all of us, the future is what you believe for coming here today to be an inspiration for everyone of you.

“The 60th independence anniversary celebration for me is to handover the baton of leadership to all of you.”

Sanwo-Olu added that the celebration was really to reflect on the theme for the 60th anniversary of Nigeria, which is togetherness.

The governor added: “If anything that we all need to learn from, it is the fact that in our last 60 years there has been so much division among ourselves. There has been so much reasons for us to want to believe that we are not meant together.

“But at the end of the day, it is really the strength in our togetherness that is the strongest strength and attributes that we can have.

“I am a strong believer in that togetherness so that in that togetherness, we can continue to review, realign, and redo. But let us also continue to remain bigger and stronger together.”

