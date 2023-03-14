Sanwo-Olu clears air on visit to Oyedepo, says it has nothing to do with election

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has cleared the air on his latest visit to the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, saying the visit had nothing to do with the upcoming gubernatorial election scheduled for March 18.

The visit of the governor on Monday at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State had raised eyebrows with many saying it had to do with the election.

The visit to the Winners Chapel International GO followed another visit to Harvesters Church on Sunday, March 12, where he was seen in a video dancing and exchanging pleasantries with members of the church as they left for their homes.

Before embarking on the church visitations, the governor, on March 7, also made a campaign tour of markets in the state populated by traders of the Igbo stock.

On the campaign trail, he met an amalgamation of Igbo traders across 58 major markets in Lagos, including Computer Village in Ikeja and the Trade Fair Complex in Ojo, where he assured them of the safety of their businesses, investments and property, adding that Lagos would continue to be a melting pot for all Nigerians.

The visits however, led many to conclude that it was because of the election, but in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Sanwo-Olu described the visits as harmless courtesy calls.

Reacting specifically on the Oyedepo visit, Sanwo-Olu wrote:

“I paid a courtesy visit to Bishop David Oyedepo founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, (Winners Chapel) and presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State.”

