Sanwo-Olu commissions Oyingbo Overpass Bridge, awaits completion of remaining two

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, commissioned the Oyingbo Overpass Bridge.

The governor disclosed this in a post on his verified X platform, formerly Twitter.

Sanwo-Olu commissioned the Yaba Overpass Bridge on November 3.

Works are still ongoing on the remaining two bridges in Mushin and Ikeja.

He wrote: “Today, I commissioned the Oyingbo Bridge, a significant step in our journey towards completing and opening the Red Line Rail project.

“A big thank you to the Governor of Ekiti state, H.E Biodun Oyebanji, who joined me today in the commissioning.

“This bridge links Murtala Muhammed Way to Apapa Road, offering access to Costain, Iganmu Industrial Area, Lagos Badagry Expressway, Herbert Macaulay Way, Third Mainland Bridge, Otto, Carter Bridge, and Ijora.

“Not only does the Oyingbo Bridge improve traffic flow, but it also enhances safety by separating vehicular/pedestrian traffic from rail traffic, reducing accidents at the railway.

“The final two months of the year will bring a wave of completed projects and initiatives that represent our commitment to improving the lives of Lagosians.”

