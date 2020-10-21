Sanwo-Olu contradicts army, says soldiers were deployed to Lekki toll gate, demands probe

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has admitted that men of the Nigerian Army were deployed to the Lekki tollgate area of the state on Tuesday night where some #EndSARS protesters were reportedly killed.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was reacting to the denial by the Nigerian Army Headquarters that it deployed soldiers to Lekki toll gate despite video evidence that he regretted the episodes of the last few hours.

The governor who was speaking during a live broadcast on Wednesday morning, said that as governor, the control of the Nigerian military forces was not under his purview.

The governor said, “For clarity, it is imperative to explain that no sitting governor controls the rules of engagement of the military. I have, nonetheless, ordered an investigation into the rules of engagement adopted by men of the Nigerian Army that were deployed to the Lekki toll gate last night.

“This is with a view to take this up with higher commands of the Nigerian Army and to seek the intervention of Mr President in his capacity to as the Commander-In-Chief to unravel the sequence of events that happened yesterday (Tuesday) night.”

According to him, about 30 youths injured in the attack are currently responding to treatment at various hospitals in the Lekki area.

