Sanwo-Olu, deputy, commissioners receive COVID-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
Sanwo-Olu, deputy, commissioners receive COVID-19 vaccine
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on Friday received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
Sanwo-Olu was administered the vaccine at 3:03 p.m., while Hamzat received his jab seven minutes later at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba.
The state government received the first consignment of 507,000 COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government on Tuesday.
The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, his Information and Strategy counterpart, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, and some health workers also took the jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
Sanwo-Olu thanked the frontline workers for their services and efforts at curbing the spread of the virus.
He said the government would come out with a strategy to vaccinate the residents while hoping that the world would be free of the virus soon.
READ ALSO: Lagos sets up 88 vaccine centres for covid-19 vaccinations
The governor also urged the people of the state to refrain from spreading false information about the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, saying it would help to fight the scourge.
Earlier in his address at the media briefing, Abayomi assured the people that the vaccine was safe.
He said the vaccine has no side effects.
The commissioner, however, said expectant mothers and children below 18 years were exempted from taking the vaccine.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Dare tasks Pinnick to use FIFA Council position to better Nigerian football
Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has sent out a congratulatory message to Amaju Pinnick following his...
Pinnick becomes third Nigerian to win FIFA Council seat, returns as CAF vice-president
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has emerged as a member of the FIFA executive Council following...
S’African billionaire, Motsepe, takes over from Ahmad as CAF President
South African Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has emerged as the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The...
Akwa Utd player, officials hospitalized after team bus involved in accident
A player and two officials of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Akwa United have been hospitalized after their team...
EUROPA: Spurs, Arsenal take control of last-16 ties; Man Utd held by Milan
Tottenham Hotspur took control of the round-of-16 tie against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League after sealing a 2-0 home...
Latest Tech News
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...