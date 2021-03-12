Sanwo-Olu, deputy, commissioners receive COVID-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on Friday received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Sanwo-Olu was administered the vaccine at 3:03 p.m., while Hamzat received his jab seven minutes later at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba.

The state government received the first consignment of 507,000 COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government on Tuesday.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, his Information and Strategy counterpart, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, and some health workers also took the jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Sanwo-Olu thanked the frontline workers for their services and efforts at curbing the spread of the virus.

He said the government would come out with a strategy to vaccinate the residents while hoping that the world would be free of the virus soon.

READ ALSO: Lagos sets up 88 vaccine centres for covid-19 vaccinations

The governor also urged the people of the state to refrain from spreading false information about the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, saying it would help to fight the scourge.

Earlier in his address at the media briefing, Abayomi assured the people that the vaccine was safe.

He said the vaccine has no side effects.

The commissioner, however, said expectant mothers and children below 18 years were exempted from taking the vaccine.

Join the conversation

Opinions